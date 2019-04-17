Acknowledgement

FOWELL, Troy:

The overwhelming love, koha, food and flowers given to our whanau during such a difficult time was amazing. We are privileged to have so many kind and caring people in our lives. It was humbling that grief brought us together to share memories and love which helps to strengthen us every day. Thank you, your kindness is appreciated. Troy was a cheeky, caring and loyal person who we will miss so much and we will cherish happy memories of him. Thank you to our whanau who travelled and manned the makeshift kitchen, and to Troy's friends, team mates, workmates and our own friends, especially the bro, sista, camp mother and camp leader who have supported us. To those who attended Troy's service and left tributes, thank you.

Kia ora, Nga mihi kia koutou.

- Kauri, Trudy, Gene, Jessie, Caleb & Anika Fowell.



