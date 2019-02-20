Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Valerie Joy (Joy):

Peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Monday 18 February 2019, aged 85 years. Loved daughter of Roy and Adaline (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Tom, Larry & Josie (both deceased), Pat Telfar (Putaruru) & the late Colin, Bob & Jean (Stratford), Ron (New Plymouth), Faye & Barney McCarthy (Auckland), and Janice & Peter Cox (New Plymouth). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. All messages to the Kendal Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 10.30am. To be followed a private cremation.







