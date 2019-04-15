ROWLAND, Valerie (Val):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 13th April 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Tom. Adored Mum of John & Di, Glennis & Ken, Brian & Maree, and the late Joanne & Mark. Cherished Nana of all her many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset Mountain View Rest home, for their loving care of Val. All messages to the Rowland family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Val will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 16th April, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019