HOOPER,
Valmai Elizabeth Mae (Val)
(nee Gedye):
On 13th April 2019, peacefully at St John's Hill Healthcare, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Barbara & Kevin, Shirley, Jacqui & Kerry, & the late Russell. Loved Granma of Tinnita & Hamish, Mark & Rachael, & Samantha. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Val's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Val's life in the Waverley Community Centre, Chester Street, Waverley, on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019