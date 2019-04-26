RIELLY,
Victor Edward (Vic):
Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 18th April 2019, aged 90 years. Cherished Husband of Eileen. Much loved Dad of Karen, Janice, Pauline and the late Russell and the late Warren. Adored Grandad of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by all his brothers and sisters and their families. A service for Vic will be held in St Patrick Catholic Church, 29 Egmont Street, Patea, on Monday 29th April at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019