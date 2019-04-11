ANCELL, Vivienne (Viv):
Peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday 9 April 2019 at Maida Vale Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Delphine (Toko), Maree (Urenui), Robyn and Andrew (Hamilton), Ian and Lynda (Perth). Much loved Nana of Elle, Tessa and Mathew, Gracie and Lyall, Megan, James, Ben, and Nick and Hayley. Messages to the Ancell Family may be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/viv. A service to celebrate Viv's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 15 April 2019 at 10.30am, a private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019