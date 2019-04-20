Acknowledgement

ANCELL, Vivienne:

Alan and Delphine, Maree, Robyn and Andy, Ian and Lynda and families wish to sincerely thank family and friends for the love and support extended to us all in the peaceful passing of our dearly loved Mum and Nanna. The family wish to extend their gratitude for the care and support extended to Viv from the staff of Maida Vale Mountain View Rest Home. We wish to thank Rev. Geoff Rodley. The service was a wonderful tribute to our Mum and Nanna for which we are all sincerely grateful. Casey and the team at Eagars, we thank you all your compassion and professionalism. We have received cards, letters, flowers and baking so please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the family with our heartfelt thanks.



