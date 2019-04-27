NGAIA, Wayne Patrick:

Passed away in Adelaide with whnau by his side. Youngest son of Te Peehi Herbert (Burt) and Te Waiwetewete (Ewai). Cherished father of Rebecca, Koen and Naomi. Loved brother of Dawn, Herbie, Rozana, Quentin, Chubby, John and Pania. Uncle and Koko to all of his nieces, nephews and mokopuna. Wayne will be sadly missed by all whnau and friends. Wayne will return to Pniho P, Monday 29th April at 10.00am, where his service will also be held there on Tuesday 30th April, at 11.00am. He will then be laid to rest at the Mokotunu Urup.

Now at peace. God Bless.



