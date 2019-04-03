William EVERITT

EVERITT,
William Robert (Bill):
(Service No. 593610 PTE). Passed away peacefully at his home on 29 March 2019. Much loved husband of Shirley for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Diane and Paul, Alison and Brad, and Rob and Nicki. Much loved Poppa of Jordyn and Conor. A special uncle and friend to many. In accordance with Bill's and the families wishes a private service has taken place. All communications to 'The Everitt Family' c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
