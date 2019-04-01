Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William GALLYER. View Sign

GALLYER, William (John):

29.8.1946 - 1.4.2018

One year today our Dad and Grandad left us to be with our Mum and Nana; and welcomed into her loving arms.

A million times we've needed you, a million times we've cried,

If love could have saved you, you never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly,in death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place no one else can ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone,

Part of us went with you the day God took you home.

Forever in our hearts

With love from Marcia and Shinae.





