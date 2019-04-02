WALLACE,
William John (Will):
Passed away before his time on Saturday 30 March 2019, aged 18 years. Dearly loved son of John and Tracey and stepson to Kaatarama and Royce. Treasured brother of Jordan and Ezra, Tyran and Alice, and Josh. Uncle of Malachi and Carlee. A cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. A service to celebrate Will's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High St, Hawera, on Thursday 4 April at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Patea Cemetery.
"Fly High Our Beautiful Boy"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019