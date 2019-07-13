KIRKWOOD, A-Marah:

(Previously known as Deborah Flaus). We announce, with sadness, that A-Marah Kirkwood died gently on the evening of Tuesday 9 July 2019. Her kindness, compassion and courage will be remembered by her friends and all the people she met and helped. To all those who have wrapped their skill, care and love around A-Marah during these last weeks, thank you. Your presence and support has been a great comfort. A celebration of A-Marah's life will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 16 July at the Taranaki Cathedral Peace Hall, Vivian St, New Plymouth. Please come and join us to honour her life and journey. She was a special woman.

