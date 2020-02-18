O'DOWDA, Adrienne Jane:
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Adrienne Jane O'Dowda. Dearly loved daughter of Jill and Barry O'Dowda, dearly loved partner of Eric. Cherished mother of Damien, Cameron and Sarah, much loved sister of Sean, Blair, Kelly, Shannon and partners, adored Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Adrienne's life will be held at the funeral on Wednesday 20th at 10:00am at Lychgate Funeral Home, Willis Street, Wellington. Messages to 9 Mill road, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020