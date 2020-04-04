McCULLOUGH,
Agnes (Ness):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 27th March 2020 in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland. Loving wife to the late Dr Stafford McCullough and dear mother to the late Dr Mark McCullough and the late Helen McCullough. She will be greatly missed by her grandson Hugh and daughter-in-law Jennie; also by the wider family circle and her marvellous group of friends in England, New Zealand and in Donaghadee.
Safe in the arms of Jesus.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020