Guest Book
  • "To Murray, Melanie and Jim and families. So sad to hear of..."
  • "To Jim & Family Please accept our deepest sympathy in your..."
  • "To Jim And Family deepest sympathy in your sad loss will..."
    - Rona & Bill Butler
  • "So sorry to read of Agi's passing have some wonderful..."
  • "Thinking of you all I well allwas remember the good times..."
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

POOLE, Agnes Rosa (Agi):
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Thursday 22nd August 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim. Loved and admired mum of Murray and Sebrina, Melanie and Shaun O'Hagan. Devoted and cherished grandma of Jameson, Jayden, Jude; Carn, and Giarna. Daughter of the late Franz and Margarit Suter. A service will be held for Agi at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a committal at the Manaia cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
