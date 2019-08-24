POOLE, Agnes Rosa (Agi):
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Thursday 22nd August 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Jim. Loved and admired mum of Murray and Sebrina, Melanie and Shaun O'Hagan. Devoted and cherished grandma of Jameson, Jayden, Jude; Carn, and Giarna. Daughter of the late Franz and Margarit Suter. A service will be held for Agi at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a committal at the Manaia cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019