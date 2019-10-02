WEBBER, Agnes Betty:
Peacefully passed away after a long illness at Telford Lifecare on Thursday 26 September 2019, aged 80 years. Most cherished wife of Bob for 62 years. Loved mum of Rob and Yvonne, and the late Neil. Dearly loved Grandmother of Robert, Nicholas, and Kazia. Great-grandma of Amber, Joshua, Savahna, and Amelia. All messages can be sent to her family c/- PO Box 33, New Plymouth. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019