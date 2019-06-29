STURMEY, Aileen Marion:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 27 June 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving and devoted Mum of Nessa, Nik and Rob, and Damon. Cherished Nan of Ani, Sara, Shaye, Krista, Nina and Matua. Dearly loved sister of Moria and Tony, Bron, Spence and Sue and their families. All messages to the Sturmey family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Aileen will be held at 20 Hume Street, Waitara, on Monday
1 July at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 29, 2019