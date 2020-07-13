ORBELL,
Ailsa Mary Gordon (Molly)
(nee Gibson):
Peacefully at home on 10 July 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Gary for nearly 60 years. Loved daughter of the late Clara & Massam Gibson. Loved sister of Joan, Graham and George (all deceased). A service for Molly will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Orbell family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2020