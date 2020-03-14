BAKER, Alan Stanley:
Passed away aged 71, on 7 March 2020. A very much loved son, brother, uncle and friend to many. A very colourful character, we love his absolute dedication and empathy,and his never ending kindness toward his friends and his animals, he is now finally at peace. The family wish to thank the staff of Riverside Rest Home for their wonderful care and attention to our "Bake". A private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020