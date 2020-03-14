Alan BAKER

  • "will mise you Alan your freind sandra no more fridays for..."
  • "So long my old mate.Going to miss our annual steaks. Ride..."
    - Ron Callander
Death Notice

BAKER, Alan Stanley:
Passed away aged 71, on 7 March 2020. A very much loved son, brother, uncle and friend to many. A very colourful character, we love his absolute dedication and empathy,and his never ending kindness toward his friends and his animals, he is now finally at peace. The family wish to thank the staff of Riverside Rest Home for their wonderful care and attention to our "Bake". A private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
