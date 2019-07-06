GAY, Alan Charles:
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera on Thursday 4th July 2019, in his 82nd year. Loved son of the late Les and Dorothy Gay (late of Manaia). Loved brother of Ken and Elizabeth (Sydney), Rosalind (decd), Alec and Margaret (New Plymouth), Frances and Dennis (TePuke). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Alan will be held on Monday 8 July 2019 at the Kingdom Hall, corner of Waihi Road and Kerry Lane Hawera, commencing at 11am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019