  • "Our thoughts are with you all,memories last forever...."
  • "Deepest Sympathy to You all, Thinking of you, Betty and Rod..."
  • "A sad time my condolences to the Gay family,.Lew..."
  • "RIP Uncle Alan...will miss you so much xxxxx"
    - Shelley Wilkin
  • "GAY, Alan Charles: Most dearest and precious uncle of..."
    - Alan GAY
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

GAY, Alan Charles:
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera on Thursday 4th July 2019, in his 82nd year. Loved son of the late Les and Dorothy Gay (late of Manaia). Loved brother of Ken and Elizabeth (Sydney), Rosalind (decd), Alec and Margaret (New Plymouth), Frances and Dennis (TePuke). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Alan will be held on Monday 8 July 2019 at the Kingdom Hall, corner of Waihi Road and Kerry Lane Hawera, commencing at 11am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019
