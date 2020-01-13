LEPPER,
Alan William George:
No. 432823, RNZAF, LAC, WWII. Legion of Frontiersmen - Gold Pioneer. Passed away peacefully at Molly Ryan Lifecare on Saturday 11 January 2020, aged 96 years. Loved husband of the late Connie. Loved and respected father of Paul and Marika, Mark and Angele. Loved grandad of Lachlan, Carlin and Torran; David, Phillip and partners. Loved father-in-law of Merran. Loved brother of Ellie (dec), Bell (dec), Iris Paul, Thelma Evetts, and the late Nita. Thank you to all the staff of Molly Ryan for the dedication, love and care shown to Alan during his 7 years as a resident. A service for Alan will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 15 January 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020