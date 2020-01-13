Alan LEPPER

Guest Book
  • "To Paul Lachlan Carlin and Torran. I am so sorry to hear of..."
    - Meryl Kerr
  • "To Mark and Angele Sorry to hear of your sad loss. Our..."
    - Jillian Harrison
  • "My thoughts are with you all, Alan will be sadly missed. RIP"
    - Raewyn Singh
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - N' Squadron,Legion of Frontiersmen NZ Command God Guard Thee Captain K,Butler Pnr
  • "Another branch has fallen from the Family Tree. Thinking..."
    - Maureen Ritchie
Death Notice

LEPPER,
Alan William George:
No. 432823, RNZAF, LAC, WWII. Legion of Frontiersmen - Gold Pioneer. Passed away peacefully at Molly Ryan Lifecare on Saturday 11 January 2020, aged 96 years. Loved husband of the late Connie. Loved and respected father of Paul and Marika, Mark and Angele. Loved grandad of Lachlan, Carlin and Torran; David, Phillip and partners. Loved father-in-law of Merran. Loved brother of Ellie (dec), Bell (dec), Iris Paul, Thelma Evetts, and the late Nita. Thank you to all the staff of Molly Ryan for the dedication, love and care shown to Alan during his 7 years as a resident. A service for Alan will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 15 January 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal.

