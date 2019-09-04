LINN, Alan Alistair:
With his loving family beside him, Alan passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Tuesday 3 September 2019 aged 86 years. Best friend and loving husband for 63 years to Pam. Really loved and respected father and father-in-law of Judy and Marvyn Towers, Peter (Chappy) and Claire, John and Rose, Fraser and Joyanne. Loved pop of his 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki may be made in memory of Alan, and these may be left at the service. Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Alan's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church Hawera, on Friday 6th September 2019, commencing at 1pm, after which a private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019