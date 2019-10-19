Acknowledgement

LINN, Alan Alistair:

Pam, Judy, Peter, John, Fraser and Families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending food, flowers, cards and letters during the loss of a very special and loved husband, father, father-in law and Pop. A huge thank you to Dr Keith Blayney, Diane and Gail, the Hawera Hospital Staff, Annie Brydon Rest Home and a special thanks to Hospice Nurses, Breeda and Lynn for the care you gave Alan. A big thank you to all those who attended Alan's funeral to help us celebrate his life. Thanks to all who donated to Hospice Taranaki. As there are so many people to thank, please accept this as a personal acknowledgment from all the family.



