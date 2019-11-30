Alan MITCHELL

  • "Love to you Aimee on your Dad's passing. Also to Shelley &..."
    - Jude Barron
  • "Sorry to hear that my neighbour and friend Alan has passed,..."
    - Jenny Day
  • "The memories will always surround you His closeness will..."
  • "MITCHELL, Alan (Mitch): Westown Golf Club is deeply..."
    - Alan MITCHELL
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Taranaki Crematorium Chapel
Junction Road
New Plymouth
MITCHELL,
Alan Ross (Mitch):
On 27 November 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, at Te Rangimarie Hospice, aged 79 years. Dearly loved dad of Aimee Mitchell and Shelley and Andrew Wood; loved grandad of Arlen, Connon, Logan, Aurora and Iain, Sam and Zoe. Dearly loved partner of Gail Fleming. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Te Rangimarie Hospice and donations may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mitch's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Monday 2nd December 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019
