

MITCHELL, Alan Ross:

Alan's family would like to thank Te Rangimarie Hospice New Plymouth for their amazing support throughout Alan's illness - you were all wonderful. Also Wendy from Geneva, thank you. Also a special thanks to all those who sent cards and flowers, made phone calls and visited. Thank you to all those who attended Alan's service and helped us celebrate someone so very dear to us. Finally thanks to Mike from Vospers for helping us with arrangements to give Alan the send off that he deserved. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



