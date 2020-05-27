ROWE, Alan Neville:
1 Jan 1966 – 19 May 2020
Sadly taken from us. Dearly loved partner of Donna (Dot), loved son, brother and brother-in-law of Janet and the late Neville, Wendy, Greig and Deanna. Loved Dad of T-Neal, Rickielee, Noah-James and Davy, and his grandchildren, stepdad of Sara and Markus, and loyal companion of Denis. Messages for Alan's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/alan Alan's family have privately celebrated his life and said farewell.
