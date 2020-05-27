Alan ROWE

Guest Book
  • "Janet, Wendy, Greig and families, The Waitara Lawn Tennis..."
    - Robyn Brooking
  • "Our very deepest sympathy Janet and family on the tragic..."
    - Marilyn &john Coleman
  • "So sad to hear of Alan's death. Our loving sympathy to..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Day Family Waitara"
    - Myra Hayman
  • "Davy and Trudi. All our love and thoughts are wth you both..."
    - kim johnston
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

ROWE, Alan Neville:
1 Jan 1966 – 19 May 2020
Sadly taken from us. Dearly loved partner of Donna (Dot), loved son, brother and brother-in-law of Janet and the late Neville, Wendy, Greig and Deanna. Loved Dad of T-Neal, Rickielee, Noah-James and Davy, and his grandchildren, stepdad of Sara and Markus, and loyal companion of Denis. Messages for Alan's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/alan Alan's family have privately celebrated his life and said farewell.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.