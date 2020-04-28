McLEAN, Alastair Ramsay:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Friday, April 24 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Ann for 64 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gillian and Jack Cooper (Gore), the late Lachlan and Julie (Timaru), and Leith and Dale Atkins (New Plymouth). Loved and respected Al-Pal of James, Hamish and Hannah; Michelle, Mark and Beccie; Alexandra and Hamish, and their spouses and partners. Beloved Al-Pal of his great-grandchildren Cooper; Noah and Lucas; and Annabel. A private cremation will be held followed by a memorial service with a date to be notified. Messages and flowers to 35 Railway Esplanade, Gore 9710.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020