DYER, Albert Nevile (Alby):
Peacefully surrounded by family at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Thursday, 13th February 2020. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Eleanor, loved father of Dennis, Donna and Mark (all of Wellington), loved and treasured step-dad of Leanne and Anthony, Verena (dec) and Tom, Phillip, Colin and Michelle, Pauline (dec), Euan and Abby, loved by all his extended family. All messages to the Dyer family may be sent to C/- P O Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Alby will be held at The Stratford Baptist Church, 74 Portia Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 20th February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020