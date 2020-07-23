Albert GANNAWAY

Guest Book
  • "Sincere sympathy in the passing of your Dad - together..."
    - Pam O'Byrne
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all at this sad time"
    - Ian & Glenys Brisco
  • "To Marie, Trev and Family, Our sincere condolences to you..."
    - Jill & Viv Wilson
  • "Thinking of you all at this time."
    - Larry & Faye Olliver
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

GANNAWAY, Albert:
Peacefully at Kohatu Rest Home on Tuesday 21 July 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Maida. Cherished Dad of Colleen and Dave Thompson, Shirley and John Findlay, Marie and Trevor Jorgensen, Wendy Gannaway, and the late Bryan Alexander. Loving Grandad of all his 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kohatu Rest Home for their exceptional, loving care. Messages to the Gannaway family may be left on Albert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/albert A service to celebrate Albert's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 27 July 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 23 to July 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.