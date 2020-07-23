GANNAWAY, Albert:
Peacefully at Kohatu Rest Home on Tuesday 21 July 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Maida. Cherished Dad of Colleen and Dave Thompson, Shirley and John Findlay, Marie and Trevor Jorgensen, Wendy Gannaway, and the late Bryan Alexander. Loving Grandad of all his 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kohatu Rest Home for their exceptional, loving care. Messages to the Gannaway family may be left on Albert's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/albert A service to celebrate Albert's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 27 July 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 23 to July 25, 2020