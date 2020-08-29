Acknowledgement

GANNAWAY, Albert:





Colleen & Dave, Shirley & John, Marie & Trevor, Wendy, and families, would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love and support during the sad loss of our very special father, father-in-law and grandfather. The flowers, phone calls, letters, cards, messages, baking and visits were all very much appreciated. Thank you to all who attended Dad's funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so dear to us all. Our grateful thanks to Casey, Richard and staff of Eagars for their support and guidance and Trish Stewart for officiating a wonderful celebration of Dad's life. A special thanks to Sandra and her amazing staff at Kohatu Rest Home for their wonderful care of Dad. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation



