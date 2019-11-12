Albert HADWIN

Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

HADWIN, Albert Henry (Al):
Of Palmerston North, aged 86 years. Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North on Saturday 9th November 2019. Loved husband of Trixie (nee Larcombe). Loved father and father-in-law of Ross & Vicki, Grant & Lianne. Dearly loved Pop of Phillipa, Nick, Connor, and Niav and Grand Pop of Maddy, Nico and Brax. All messages for the Hadwin Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Manawatu Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North, or can be left in Chapel foyer. A service for Al will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. A special thanks to the Nurses and caregivers at Summerset Care Centre, Palmerston North, for their loving care and support.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
