SANDFORD,
Albert Lawrence (Bert):
Peacefully surrounded by his family at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Saturday 8th February 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorna. Loved father and father-in-law of Philip and Jennifer, Keith and Fiona, and Pauline. Granddad of Thomas, Adam (dec), Alison and Shannon, Sarah, and Hamish; Kieran, Leanne and Dan; Jessie and Mark, and Sadonie and Morehu. Great-grandad of Kale, Zoe, Tyler; Nikarhn, Deni, and Hux. As per Bert's wishes a private service will be held.
Dearly loved & missed.
A legend in the trucking industry now at rest.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020