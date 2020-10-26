STARCK,
Aleata Amy (nee Shields):
1.7.1922 - 18.10.2020
Aleata passed peacefully while in the loving care of staff at Tainui Village. Beloved wife of the late Athol James Starck. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Helen, Helen and the late Len Woller, and Ralph and Rosaleen. Loved and respected grandmother, great-grandmother and their respective partners, and great-great-grandmother. All messages may be sent to 'The Starck Family' c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. As was her expressed wish, Aleata's family have held a private farewell.
'Resting where no
shadows fall,
In perfect peace she
awaits us all.'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020