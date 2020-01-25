Alec HATCHER (1944 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Daddy, Annie passed NCEA! She worked so hard. She passed 6..."
    - Dee Quinn
  • "Always in my heart,thank you for always being there for me..."
    - Nettie
  • "❤❤❤❤"
    - Dee Quinn
  • "Miss our outings and coffees together buddy, Miss you more..."
    - Annette, (Nettie) Hatcher
Death Notice

HATCHER,
Alec Norman (Tubby):
12.6.1944 - 12.12.2019

Passed away suddenly on 12th December 2019. A private service was held as per Alec's last wishes and request. Beloved husband and best buddy of Annette (Nettie) for 40 years. Dearly loved Dad of Bevan and Jamie, Deanne and Karl. Faye and Dion, cherished Poppy (Pop Pop) of Kaylee, Sara, Zander. Kayden. Megan. Annalise, Katie and William. Treasured companion of little Miss Dolly, loving Poppy of his four legged buddies Lukan (Pookie), little Suzie and Zizzles.
Will be missed by all
All messages to the Hatcher Family can be sent to 42 Collins Street, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.