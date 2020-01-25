HATCHER,
Alec Norman (Tubby):
12.6.1944 - 12.12.2019
Passed away suddenly on 12th December 2019. A private service was held as per Alec's last wishes and request. Beloved husband and best buddy of Annette (Nettie) for 40 years. Dearly loved Dad of Bevan and Jamie, Deanne and Karl. Faye and Dion, cherished Poppy (Pop Pop) of Kaylee, Sara, Zander. Kayden. Megan. Annalise, Katie and William. Treasured companion of little Miss Dolly, loving Poppy of his four legged buddies Lukan (Pookie), little Suzie and Zizzles.
Will be missed by all
All messages to the Hatcher Family can be sent to 42 Collins Street, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020