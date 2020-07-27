BAEYERTZ, Alen Adrian:
Peacefully on Saturday 25 July 2020, aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Marion. Loved Dad of Peter and Andrea, Kevin and Elaine, Rod & Sheryll, Karen and Jerry Kendik, Lois Weston, and Darrell and Amy Weston. Adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Baeyertz family may be left on Alen's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/alen. Special thanks to the amazing health professionals for their care of Alen. A service to celebrate Alen's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 29 July at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2020