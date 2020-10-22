Alexander MITCHELL

Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Adrienne. Much loved Dad of Tracey and Allan; Euan and Mandy. Awesome Grandad of Michaela and Lexy; Harper and Tess. Dearly missed brother of Jean (dec), Fiona and James. Messages to the Mitchell family may be left on Sandy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sandy or c/- Eagars Funerals, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020
