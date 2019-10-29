Alfred BROADMORE

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all with heartfelt condolences. With deep..."
    - Sean &Pam Perrett
  • "R.I.P Garky will miss talking to you on the phone and..."
    - Lynley Perrett
  •  
    - Barry Buckland
  • "Sad to hear Alf. Sympathy to all family."
    - Laurence Mahony
  • "BROADMORE, Alfred (Alf): Treasured friend of Pauline,..."
    - Alfred BROADMORE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

BROADMORE,
Alfred Harold Linold:
Passed away peacefully in Hawera Hospital on 26th October 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Bev for the past 66 years. Treasured Dad of Vernon (dec), Sandra and Michael, Lyall and Brenda, and Leanne and Barry. Cherished "Garky" of Lynley, Verna-Lee, Jonathan and Tracey, Janine, Amanda, Nicola, Bradley, and Amber. Loved Great "Garkey" of 10 great-grandies.
A Service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Wednesday 30th October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Alf to Hospice Hawera are appreciated and can be left at the service.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
