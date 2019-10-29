BROADMORE,
Alfred Harold Linold:
Passed away peacefully in Hawera Hospital on 26th October 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Bev for the past 66 years. Treasured Dad of Vernon (dec), Sandra and Michael, Lyall and Brenda, and Leanne and Barry. Cherished "Garky" of Lynley, Verna-Lee, Jonathan and Tracey, Janine, Amanda, Nicola, Bradley, and Amber. Loved Great "Garkey" of 10 great-grandies.
A Service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Wednesday 30th October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Alf to Hospice Hawera are appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019