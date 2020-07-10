CLEAVER,
Alice Ann (nee Pickering):
Passed peacefully at Telford Lifecare on Monday 6th July 2020, in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas (Tom). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sherrin and Peter (and the late Brian Bint), Val and Lois, Philip and Liz, Maree and Andy, Debbie and Denis, and Mark and Fiona. Dearly loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to "The Cleaver Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices In accordance with Alice's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.
