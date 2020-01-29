CUNNINGHAM,
Alice Mary (Marie):
Formerly from Napier, Marie died peacefully at Coronation Lodge, New Plymouth, on Monday 27 January 2020, in her 100th year. Wife of Fred (deceased). Loving Mum of Alison, Marion, Ian and Barbara, Elsma, Errol, and Noel. Adored Nana of all her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Cunningham family may be left on Marie's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/marie. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 31 January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020