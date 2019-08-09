Alice O'DONNELL

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7 August 2019, aged 101. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Cherished and dearly loved mum of the late John, Carol and the late Des Richardson, Keven and Maree, David and Sarah, Danny and Lynda. Determined, loyal and loving Nana of Darryl, Joanna, Jason, Tanya, Lisa, Melissa, Kerry-Ann, Kyle, Louise, Anne-Marie, Sophie, and Rosemary. Loved Great-Grandmother to all her great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Taurima Rest Home for the loving care of our Mum and Nana. All messages to the O'Donnell family may be left on Alice's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/alice A service to celebrate Alice's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Monday 12 August 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

