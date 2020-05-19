URWIN, Alice Margaret:

Passed away May 15, 2020. No words can describe the sudden loss of our Aunty and sister, Ali. Especially during this stupid Covid-19 time, the loss is ten times harder for the whanau in Waitara. Lots of Aroha to her daughters, Tania and AJ, who cannot be with her at all during this time. She meant the world to us and she will be forever in our hearts.

Moe mai ra Aunty Ali - Mum & Nanny will look after you now.

Arohanui

- Dion, Melissa, Janine, Lania & Uncle Taha, and our respective partners & moko



