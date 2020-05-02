KNIGHT,
Aliette Anne (nee Hinton):
28 January 1950 -
26 April 2020
Beloved and cherished wife of Mark, devoted mother and mother-in-law to Gabrielle, Anthony, Katie, Benjamin, Jessica and Michael, doting Nonnie to Joseph, Matilda and Poppy, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lois & Noel (dec), Fergus (dec) & Nola, Robert & Aileen (dec), and Bruce & Diane.
Dignity, grace, humour and great courage to the very end. Family first, foremost
and always.
Heartfelt thanks to the incredible medical staff at Wellington Hospital Ward 5 North. Private cremation. A memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020