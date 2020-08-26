Aline SALISBURY

Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Chalmers Rest Home, on Sunday, 23 August 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin (61 years) and also of the late Jack Russell. Loved Mum of Bevan (deceased), Ants and Chrissy, Marton and Shirley, Milton and Delia. Cherished Nana of Callum, Matthew, Erika, Logan, Hamish, Brooke, Jessica & Amy. All messages to 'The Salisbury family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz In accordance with current restrictions, a private service will be held on Friday, 28 August.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020
