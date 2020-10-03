SALISBURY,

Aline Lydia (Wendy):

Colin and family wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to our family, friends and neighbours for your support, cards, flowers and baking during the recent loss of our loving wife, mother and grandmother. A special thank you to the management and staff at Chalmers Rest Home for the wonderful care given to Wendy during her 3 and 1/2 years in their care. To Helene from Holy Trinity Church and Peter and staff from Abrahams. Thank you for your wonderful help and patience during our bereavement. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgment and thanks .



