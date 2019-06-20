HOWIE, Alison (nee Wright):
After a short illness, mum passed away peacefully on 18 June 2019, aged 76 years. She was surrounded by family and friends. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Lisa & Nick Tangaroa, and Amanda & Joca Botha. Adored nana to Jayden, Julian, Declan, Markus and Bella. The beloved eldest daughter of Bill & Marj Wright (deceased). A celebration of her life will be held at Belmont Church, 357 South Rd, Hawera, on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages to Howie family, 35 Kowhai St, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 20 to June 22, 2019