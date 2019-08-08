Alison MEADS

  • "To Allan and family, I was saddened today to read of..."
    - Beryl Hunt
  • "Dear Allan, Karyn, Bruce and family So sorry to hear of the..."
  • "To Allan & Family, Thinking of you all at this very sad..."
  • "Dear Allan and family, so sorry to learn of the sudden..."
    - Nancy Welsh
  • "To Allan and family. Thinking of you at the sad time of..."
    - Marilyn Jamieson
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

MEADS, Alison Joy:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 6 August 2019, aged 75. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Allan for 54 years. Loved Mum of Karyn and Diane, and Bruce and Paula. Proud Nana of Caitlyn. Loved Alison to Benjamin, and Katrina. Great-Nana of Oscar. Messages to the Meads family may be left on Alison's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/alison. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 10 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
