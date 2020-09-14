Alison SIMPSON

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

SIMPSON, Alison Jane:
Peacefully on 12 September 2020, at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Loved daughter of Ronald and Katie (Te Awamutu). Sister of Rod (Waitara), and Murray & Cleone (North Shore). Aunty of James, Alexis, Chris, Jordan and the late Isaac. Member of the Petone Christian Fellowship and staff member of Fraser Engineering. A celebration of Alison's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 16 September at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. Informal flowers very very welcome. Messages to 'the Simpson Family', C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2020
