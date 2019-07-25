McALPINE, Alistair Philip:
Passed away on July 22, 2019, at Wellington Hospital after a long battle. He remained determined and positive to the end until he finally let go with his loving wife, Margie and three sons Rowan, Sam and Connor at his side. Loved brother of Malcolm, Ian, Denise, Ava, Kay, and the late Gaylene and Marilyn.
Alistair was still tramping the hills of Lower Hutt until recently. He always remembered his early years with his friends climbing on
Mt Taranaki.
Alistair will be
sadly missed by his family.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2019