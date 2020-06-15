BUBLITZ, Allan Charles:
On 12th June 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, aged 71 years. Dearly beloved husband of Glenys, much loved father and father-in-law of Colleen & Alistair Perrett, Katherine, Roger, Warren & Kirstin, loved poppa of Zara, Phoenix, Wyatt and Hunter, Dylan and Fletcher. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at the Waitara Town & Country Club, 29 West Quay, Waitara on Wednesday 17th June at 11:00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2020