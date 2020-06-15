Allan BUBLITZ

  • "Love you to the moon and back big bro, forever in my heart,..."
    - Annette Hatcher (Bublitz)
  • "To Glenys and family, my deepest sympathy for your loss...."
    - Rosemary Cairns
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waitara Town & Country Club
29 West Quay
Waitara
Death Notice

BUBLITZ, Allan Charles:
On 12th June 2020, peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, aged 71 years. Dearly beloved husband of Glenys, much loved father and father-in-law of Colleen & Alistair Perrett, Katherine, Roger, Warren & Kirstin, loved poppa of Zara, Phoenix, Wyatt and Hunter, Dylan and Fletcher. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at the Waitara Town & Country Club, 29 West Quay, Waitara on Wednesday 17th June at 11:00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2020
