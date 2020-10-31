FLYNN,
Allan Maurice (Mickey):
Passed away suddenly at Telford Rest Home on Saturday 24th October 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Vera, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Gary and Diane, Brent and Pauline, Glenwyn and Anthony. Cherished Poppa of Cody and Shaun, Daniel, Joshua and Zoe, Jay and Logan Dicker. All messages to the Flynn family, c/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz. In accordance to Maurice's wishes a private funeral has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020