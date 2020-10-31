Allan FLYNN

Guest Book
  • "Vera so sorry to hear you lost Maurice my thoughts are..."
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Flynn family, espcially Glenwyn..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

FLYNN,
Allan Maurice (Mickey):
Passed away suddenly at Telford Rest Home on Saturday 24th October 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Vera, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Gary and Diane, Brent and Pauline, Glenwyn and Anthony. Cherished Poppa of Cody and Shaun, Daniel, Joshua and Zoe, Jay and Logan Dicker. All messages to the Flynn family, c/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz. In accordance to Maurice's wishes a private funeral has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.